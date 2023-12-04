San Luis Obispo releases extended holiday schedule for Old SLO Trolley through downtown

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo released the extended holiday schedule for the Old SLO Trolley going through downtown.

The city provided more details in the following press release:

Just when you thought Downtown San Luis Obispo couldn't get any more charming, the classic cable-car-style trolley is extending its service through the most wonderful time of the year. For less than a dollar per ride, the community can enjoy twinkling lights and holiday decorations downtown on the trolley through the end of December.

The City of San Luis Obispo is excited to announce the extended schedule of the Old SLO Trolley now through December 30, Thursdays, 5 – 9 pm and Fridays & Saturdays, 12 – 8 pm

“We are thrilled to see the Old SLO Trolley Service extended through the holidays. This holiday season, getting around downtown San Luis Obispo will be easier and more festive,” said Jennifer Rice, the City Public Works Deputy Director of Mobility Services. “We encourage community members to hop on, explore, and appreciate all that our downtown has to offer.”

For just 50 cents (or 25 cents for seniors or disabled riders), the Holiday Trolley covers the heart of Downtown SLO and its surrounding hotel areas. The Holiday Trolley offers passengers a convenient, car-free form of public transit and is perfect for traveling to and from Downtown for dinner and shopping, even Thursday Evening Farmers' Market. The Trolley is accessible to all and equipped with air conditioning, so riders can travel in comfort.

The trolley will make the following stops and will loop through downtown every 30 minutes:

La Cuesta Inn Monterey at Grand Monterey at Grove Monterey at California Monterey at Toro

Monterey at Osos Nipomo at Higuera Marsh at Broad

Marsh at Chorro Marsh at Osos Santa Rosa at Higuera Monterey at Toro

Monterey at California Monterey at Grove Monterey at Grand Peach Tree Inn



See the full schedule of stops.

For more information on the Trolley Service routes and schedules, visit the City of San Luis Obispo's website or call at 805-541-2877.