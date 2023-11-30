Central Coast non-profit receives $5000 gift from Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Non-profit People's Self-Help Housing received a $5000 gift from The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and issued the following press release.

People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received $5,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County as a part of the Foundation’s ‘Opportunity to Thrive Initiative’.

This generous award will support PSHH residents in San Luis Obispo County through the Emergency Assistance Fund, which will provide emergency financial support for medical, food and utilities to residents in deep need. Funds are utilized when all other potential resolutions and community resources have been exhausted. Each year, thousands of dollars are distributed to those facing urgent financial emergencies.

“Our thanks go to The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County,” said Ken Trigueiro CEO & President, “With this incredible gift, residents can feel safe and secure at home and within their neighborhoods no matter what challenges they may be facing.”

The Emergency Assistance Fund is made possible through the support of generous community supporters. To make a gift and support this critical need, or to learn more about the deep needs facing our most vulnerable residents, visit pshhc.org/resident-assistance-fund.