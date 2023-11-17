The 10th anniversary A Christmas Story is coming back to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The 10th anniversary of A Christmas Story is coming back to San Luis Obispo at the SLO Repertory Theatre.

The actors triple dog dare you to come see the show.

One actor in this holiday classic, Ben Abbott, talked about what makes A Christmas Story special, and why audiences keep coming back for more, "there's so many iconic moments and images like if you think about because that name is pretty generic. And so whenever I tell people I'm doing the show, I say it's A, you know, the leg lamp, the Red Ryder, B.B. gun, the tongue stuck to the lamp. All that. They're just all of these iconic images that that we saw growing up as they played the movie on repeat over and over every year."

Abott is playing the role of Ralphie, the play's main character. His character in the movie is a narrator part, but the magic of theatre. He will be on stage alongside the cast telling the story. He said watching a live performance is different than watching TV or movies, “Coming to see it live is sort of like seeing it for the first time all over again. And so there are things that are so funny that we just sort of don't remember from the movie that we kind of gloss over when we're watching it on TV. So yeah, I think seeing A Christmas Story live with in live theater, with live actors is a little bit like seeing it for the first time all over again.”

Shows start Nov. 17 and run through Dec. 23. To purchase tickets for A Christmas Story, visit: slorep.org.