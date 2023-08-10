C.A.R.E.4Paws receives $120,000 PetSmart Charity grant to improve vet care access in Oceano

OCEANO, Calif. – C.A.R.E.4Paws received a PetSmart Charity grant of $120,000 to provide more accessible vet care in Oceano.

C.A.R.E.4Paws was one of ten non-profits chosen to receive the grant. If qualified, funds may continue in the next few years.

The grant focuses on providing access to historically low-income, excluded and latino communities.

C.A.R.E.4Paws has been raising money for the las three years to roll out their 37 feet mobile vet clinic.

On Aug. 6, volunteers were finally able to provide services to the Oceano Community with both their smaller mobile vet clinics and their new truck.

The new truck is larger, has a surgery room and more equipment to better serve the pet needs.

C.A.R.E4Paws is dedicated to serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County pet needs at low or no cost at all.

The non-profit believes with its new mobile vet clinic, it will be able to help more animals through out the Central Coast.

At its soft-opening in Oceano, volunteers assisted 175 families who were assisted with vaccines, spays, neuters and other services.

Of those families, 144 were walk-ins for vaccines and 105 were residents of Oceano.

The nonprofit hopes it can expand its needs further North in San Luis Obispo County.

The official ribbon cutting for the mobile vet clinic is Aug. 20 at The Maker's Son Restaurant.

