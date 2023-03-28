Businesses in Pismo Beach are seeing less customers during the cold weather

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Local business owners say this is not the typical crowds they see this time of year.

Many schools near Pismo are now on spring break.

But local business owners say this is not the typical crowds they see this time of year and they're blaming the weather.

As businesses prepare for another round of rain, customers are loading up on popular desserts.

I would say like it’s been it’s been really slow down on the weekends definitely, you can definitely tell on the weekdays that we really want to be here on the weekdays but on the weekends it’s kind of been going strong I would say," said Gabe Evans an employee at Cowboy Cookie.

Despite the drop in temperatures, some visitors are coming to Cowboy Cookie for cold desserts.

"A lot of people have been wanting ice cream for some reason as long as we’re selling that we’re doing pretty good," said Gabe Evans.