San Luis Obispo County is under Flood Watch for an incoming storm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo is under flood watch beginning today at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 4 a.m. due to an incoming storm.

An area of concern is Oceano, San Luis Obispo County is urging residents in low-lying areas south of Highway 1 along the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and the Oceano Lagoon to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate to higher ground.

The community is advised to take precautions, collect sandbags and be alert for flooding roadways.

It is advised to not cross flooding areas on foot or by car.

Excessive runoff waters may overflow from rivers, creeks, or streams.

There will be moderate to heavy rain but the city of San Luis Obispo says they are working to monitor any risks.

PG&E will also be on high alert for potential power outages in the county.

County Public Works will be on call 24 hours to monitor weather, stream gauges, and threat to the leeve.

