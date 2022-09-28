Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 6:24 pm

Residential structure fire in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Emergency Services

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one bedroom of the structure, but had suffered significant smoke damage throughout the home.

Three fire engines responded with the help of a battalion chief and noted that there were no smoke detectors in the house.

One dog was found at the scene, and firefighters attempted to resuscitate the animal without success.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
paso robles
paso robles fire and emergency services
san luis obispo county

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content