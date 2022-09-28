Residential structure fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one bedroom of the structure, but had suffered significant smoke damage throughout the home.

Three fire engines responded with the help of a battalion chief and noted that there were no smoke detectors in the house.

One dog was found at the scene, and firefighters attempted to resuscitate the animal without success.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.