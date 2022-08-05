Two suspects arrested in connection to July armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department arrested two suspects for an armed robbery that took place in Paso Robles in July, where the suspects led employees into a back freezer while they took the money, the police department announced on Friday.

One of the suspects led Carl's Jr. employees into a freezer at the Black Oak Drive Carl's Jr. on July 21 and told them to stay there for 10 minutes while the suspect proceeded to steal cash and coins from the business, according to the police department.

The man flashed a small, black semi-automatic-style handgun during the incident.

After extensive investigation, two Paso Robles residents – a 24-year-old and a 52-year-old – were arrested for the incident, the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 805-237-6464. People who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-6867.