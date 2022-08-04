Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
today at 2:14 pm
Published 2:29 pm

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to host Breast Milk Drive in San Luis Obispo

Evan Vega / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo will host a Breast Milk Drive for the first time since 2019.

The drive will happen from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. at the auditorium of the hospital.

Donors will need to complete a screening questionnaire and blood test before donating.

Frozen milk donations will also be accepted.

This is a free event and is open to the public.

There will also be activities for the children during the event.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content