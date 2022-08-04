Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to host Breast Milk Drive in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo will host a Breast Milk Drive for the first time since 2019.

The drive will happen from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. at the auditorium of the hospital.

Donors will need to complete a screening questionnaire and blood test before donating.

Frozen milk donations will also be accepted.

This is a free event and is open to the public.

There will also be activities for the children during the event.