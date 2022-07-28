San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputies looking for grand theft suspects

CAMBRIA, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who committed grand theft and stole a 14-karat yellow gold bracelet from a business in Cambria on Friday, July 22.

The victim reported that a man entered the Cambria business – which has requested to remain anonymous – with two women, said sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

While the man distracted the victim, the two women took a 14-karat gold bracelet with sapphires and rubies.

Detectives are trying to identify the three suspects who were captured on video surveillance.

Credit: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.