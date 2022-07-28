San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputies looking for grand theft suspects
CAMBRIA, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who committed grand theft and stole a 14-karat yellow gold bracelet from a business in Cambria on Friday, July 22.
The victim reported that a man entered the Cambria business – which has requested to remain anonymous – with two women, said sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
While the man distracted the victim, the two women took a 14-karat gold bracelet with sapphires and rubies.
Detectives are trying to identify the three suspects who were captured on video surveillance.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.