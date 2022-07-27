Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals honored for stroke care quality

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals were recently recognized by two different organizations for the quality of their stroke care programs.

Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center were both recently recognized by the American Heart Association and U.S. News & World Report for the quality of their programs.

“To be recognized by both the American Heart Association and U.S. News & World Report independently confirms for our communities that Tenet Health Central Coast provides a national level of care right here in San Luis Obispo County,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast.

“Fewer than half of all hospitals reviewed by US News received a high-performing rating in any category, and that demonstrates how our programs are elite and state-of-the-art.”

Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center both received the American Heart Association's 'Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Stroke' honor, with Twin Cities receiving the 'Target: Stroke' Honor Roll and Sierra Vista receiving the 'Target: Type 2 Diabetes' Honor Roll.

"The 'Get With The Guidelines' awards demonstrate commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, which ultimately lead to more lives saved,

shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions," explained the American Heart Association.

The two hospitals were also awarded the highest honor a hospital can earn for its best hospitals procedures and conditions ratings by U.S. News & World, which evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals.

Sierra Vista earned a 'high performing' rating for stroke care and Twin Cities earned a 'high performing' rating for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease care – both of which in recognition of care that ranked significantly better than the national average as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.