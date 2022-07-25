California heat wave brings people to Pismo Beach for cooler temperatures

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Temperatures in the mid 60's are bringing people to Pismo Beach to escape the California heat wave that's reached temperatures upward of 100 degrees.

There has been an uptick in temperatures along the Central Coast in recent days.

Paso Robles saw temperatures as high as 107 degrees over the weekend.

Santa Ynez is seeing temperatures of around 82 degrees today.

Pismo Beach attracts visitors for its restaurants, shopping, pier, and surfing.