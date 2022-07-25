Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:45 am

California heat wave brings people to Pismo Beach for cooler temperatures

Evan Vega / KEYT

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Temperatures in the mid 60's are bringing people to Pismo Beach to escape the California heat wave that's reached temperatures upward of 100 degrees.

There has been an uptick in temperatures along the Central Coast in recent days.

Paso Robles saw temperatures as high as 107 degrees over the weekend.

Santa Ynez is seeing temperatures of around 82 degrees today.

Pismo Beach attracts visitors for its restaurants, shopping, pier, and surfing.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content