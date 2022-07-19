PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair kicks off in Paso Robles on Wednesday, bringing a week and a half of fair fun to the Central Coast.

The "biggest little fair anywhere" runs from Wednesday through July 31, and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"

Along with the rides, games, farm animals, and food stands that are synonymous with a well-put-together fair, the Mid-State Fair will feature a number of big-name performers who will play concerts in the evening.

Some of those names include Journey, who will kick off the fair on opening night, Santana, country duo Dan + Shay, and Darius Rucker.

The fair is also hosting a series of free entertainment performers that anyone who paid to get into the fair can see.

While fair-goers prepare for a week and a half of fun, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and Mid-State Fair organizers offered tips to make sure that everyone has a safe fair experience.

To make sure that everyone's visit is safe, healthy, and fun, people are advised to be COVID-19 safe, regularly wash their hands, monitor the weather and dress appropriately, and stay hydrated.

Click here for more information on the 2022 California Mid-State Fair.