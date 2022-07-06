Grover Beach continues to progress on homeless housing facility development

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future homeless housing facility, a move city officials are calling a milestone.

“Homelessness is a complex challenge, and we continue to partner with 5CHC to create a multifaceted approach that addresses this issue in our city and throughout South County,” said Mayor Jeff Lee.

“Our goal is to ensure that all community members have a safe place to live, work visit and go about their daily lives, and we are thankful for 5CHC’s commitment to providing critical shelter space for our region.”

The city acquired the property at 955 South 4th Street in March 2022, and 5CHC determined that it was a viable location for a homeless housing facility based on its careful examination of other sites across the county.

“Building this homeless housing facility within our own city gives us the bandwidth to directly assist our unsheltered community while proactively planning for the future,” said City Manager Matthew Bronson.

The city purchased the property using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding, and the 55-year ground lease allows 5CHC to build and operate a non-congregate temporary housing facility to shelter those in need.