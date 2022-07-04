Paso Robles Police investigate fight between over 20 teenagers

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a big fight in downtown Paso Robles that involved over 20 juveniles on Friday night, according to the police department.

The police received reports of the fight in Downtown City Park around 8:30 p.m., but most of the involved juveniles fled when officers began arriving on scene, according to Commander Tod Rehner.

Officers talked to a 12-year-old boy who had been punched twice in the face and had a broken jaw, Rehner said, adding that the boy was transported to a local hospital.

Officers were also able to find a 14-year-old boy who was determined to be the aggressor, Rehner said.

He was arrested for felony battery and booked at the Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo.

The fight appeared to have stemmed from "continuous altercations" between the two boys.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 805-237-6464.