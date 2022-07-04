Paso Robles Fire crews quickly put out multi-family residential structure fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire crews were able to quickly knock down a multi-family residential structure fire late Sunday night.

Crews responded to Myrtlewood Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday for a reported residential structure fire, according to Battalion Chief Jay Enns.

Arriving crews found a fire burning on the outside of the home and extending into the attic area, Enns said.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes and caused minimal damage, Enns said, adding that all of the occupants were able to evacuate safely and returned home once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was unknown.