SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A vegetation fire that sparked near Arroyo Grande on Tuesday was 75% contained as of Thursday evening and had burned 387 acres, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire first broke out near Huasna on the 8000 block of Huasna Road on Tuesday afternoon, and Cal Fire deemed it the Camino Incident.

The fire department said that a catalytic converter caused the fire.