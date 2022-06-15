Grover Beach City Council approves rate increases for South County Sanitary Services

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — The Grover Beach City Council approved rate increases for solid waste collection and disposal services from the city’s waste hauler, South County Sanitary Service, on Monday.

Nearly 90% of the cost increases are due to truck depreciation and required replacements, which will apply to all residential and business customers on a monthly basis, beginning June 15. The rate hike is set to implement Senate Bill 1383, which is the statewide organic waste recycling mandate.

Costs will increase the cost for insurance, gas, oil, labor, ongoing maintenance, and waste disposal. There will also be additional fees for landfill tipping and green waste processing, set forth by San Luis Obispo County.

"The city, along with our neighboring South County agencies, commissioned an independent review of the proposed increase to ensure these rate adjustments accurately reflect the services that will be provided," said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. "These costs are necessary to implement state and local mandates in the most economical manner possible.”

Residents and businesses will be required to separate their organic waste, such as food scraps and yard trimmings, from their recyclables and other household waste products.

The materials will then be repurposed into value-add products that will potentially help the environment, according to City Manager Matthew Bronson.

SCSS and the Integrated Waste Management Authority, which manages the city’s solid waste programs, will be distributing additional information on how to properly identify and dispose of organic waste in the coming months.

“While SB 1383 is based on an important goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change, the actions required by this new law will be complex to implement," said Bronson. "We appreciate the work of SCSS in carrying out these requirements and continuing to provide cost-effective service to our community.”

For more information on SCSS and rates for the region visit sanluisgarbage.com.