Both directions of Highway 41 to be closed next week for construction

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Both directions of Highway 41 near Highway 46 East in Shandon will be closed on Wednesday, June 22 while crews work on a paving project, according to CalTrans.

Highway 41 will be closed between Highway 46 East and Highway 33 on Wednesday, and the full closure will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Alexa Bertola, CalTrans District 5 spokeswoman.

Drivers planning to go north on Highway 41 can detour on Highway 46 East to Highway 33 North, to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City, Bertola said.

Those going south can detour onto Highway 33 to Highway 46 East.