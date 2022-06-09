Murder, armed robbery suspects arrested after SLO County carjacking, chase

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Two suspects are in custody after leading San Luis Obispo Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase through Paso Robles and into Kern County.

The suspects, out of Santa Barbara County, are believed to be responsible for a number of crimes including a murder that happened on June 5. Wednesday, the two are accused of a shooting, armed robbery and carjacking before being spotted by SLO County Sheriff's officials.

At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday deputies saw the suspects vehicle near Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, but lost sight of the vehicle. Around 5:30 p.m. the suspect vehicle was seen again traveling east on Highway 46 near Mill Road. And the chase was on. At high speeds, the suspects drove from San Lus Obispo County into Kern County and fled on foot into agricultural orchards.

With the help of Kern County Sheriff's deputies the two suspects were eventually located and arrested. The case was turned over to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Charges for all alleged crimes are still pending in multiple counties.