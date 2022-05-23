SLO County Emergency Services Career Fair hosted at San Luis Obispo City Fire Station 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Emergency response agencies from up and down the Central Coast gathered in San Luis Obispo for the first annual SLO County Emergency Services Career Fair.

“We're hoping this can generate an interest and be a one stop shop for people that maybe not have otherwise considered a career in emergency services. To try to expose people and show them a career in emergency services is really fulfilling. It's a great opportunity to serve your community," said James Blattler with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet with working emergency responders.

Fire, Police, and Ambulance agencies from cities like Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and more were present at the event.

There was also a helicopter, fire trucks, SWAT trucks and other emergency vehicles on display for participants to explore.

The City of San Luis Obispo hopes this event will become an annual tradition and resource to the community.