Grover Beach offers grants for childcare providers, families

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach on Monday opened applications for grants and scholarships for childcare providers and families, according to city officials.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen families struggle to find adequate childcare, which is fundamental to economic prosperity,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “The council takes great pride in being able to assist Grover Beach families and home childcare providers.”

The city is setting aside $50,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding for the grants, and applications will remain open until the funds are exhausted, according to Kristin Eriksson, deputy city manager.

The funding will provide individual scholarships for supporting childcare payments for city residents for up to three months, Erikkson said, adding that the monthly amount may vary based on need and duration of assistance.

The scholarships and grants can be used to pay for childcare outside of the city as long as the recipient is a resident of Grover Beach, according to Erikkson.

Additionally, in-home childcare providers and small, public daycare providers can apply to up $15,000 in funding which can be used for operational expenses, expansion of childcare programs or capacity, renovation of childcare space, and technology upgrades.

The federal ARPA funding guidance requires that recipients experienced pandemic impacts, which can include loss of revenue for a business, loss of wages, or loss of childcare options.

To be eligible for the funding, applicants will need to provide details about how the pandemic impacted their finances.

The South County Chambers of Commerce will facilitate the program in partnership with the city.

Click here to apply for the childcare grants or scholarships.

For any questions, email info@southcountychambers.com or call 805-489-1488.