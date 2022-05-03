CalTrans set to replace Toro Creek Bridge near Morro Bay on Friday

MORRO BAY, Calif. – CalTrans is set to begin a project that will demolish and replace Toro Creek Bridge on northbound Highway 1 north of Morro Bay on Friday, May 6.

There will be a 24/7 lane closure of the north and southbound left lanes when construction begins as crews install a protective barrier for highway workers during the day, said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Travelers heading north starting in mid-May through the spring of 2023 will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with two-way traffic maintained with a center median, Shivers said.

The traffic switch will allow crews to demolish the Toro Creek Bridge, he added.

The entire project costs $5.7 million and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023 if weather permits.