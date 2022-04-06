Skip to Content
Highway 101 closed in both directions due to downed tree and power lines in Nipomo

Dave Alley / KEYT

NIPOMO, Calif. – Both directions of Highway 101 near Teft Street in Nipomo were shut off Wednesday morning due to downed power lines that fell across the roadway, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The power lines came down with a eucalyptus tree that was toppled over with the wind gusts Wednesday morning just before 10:40 a.m.

Cars were backed up in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to the closure.

The duration of the closure is unknown, Cal Fire said.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

