Highway 101 closed in both directions due to downed tree and power lines in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – Both directions of Highway 101 near Teft Street in Nipomo were shut off Wednesday morning due to downed power lines that fell across the roadway, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The power lines came down with a eucalyptus tree that was toppled over with the wind gusts Wednesday morning just before 10:40 a.m.

POWER LINES DOWN: North and South HWY 101 shut down due to power lines across the HWY near Tefft St. in Nipomo. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ Duration of closure unknown. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/wjPs4tcCDJ — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 6, 2022

Cars were backed up in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to the closure.

The duration of the closure is unknown, Cal Fire said.