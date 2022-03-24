Paso Robles man arrested for possession a half-pound of suspected fentanyl

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Department arrested a Paso Robles man for possession of a half-pound of suspected fentanyl that officers discovered while conducting a traffic stop Thursday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Officers were conducting the traffic stop near the intersection of West Mall and El Camino Real just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, said Commander Jason Carr.

Officers contacted the 43-year-old Paso Robles man and discovered that he had search and seizure terms as a condition of his bail from a pending case involving drug charges, according to Carr.

They found a half-pound of suspected fentanyl – equivalent to around 124,580 lethal doses of the drug – and a large amount of cash while searching the man's car.

The man was subsequently transported and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a drug sale charge, and the police department requested a bail enhancement due to his "continued criminal behavior" while out on bail for the previous cases.