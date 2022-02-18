Country Star Kane Brown to perform at California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Country music superstar Kane Brown has been confirmed to play at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 28.

Brown has won five American Music Awards and was named to the 2021 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

He was noted as the "Future of Country" by Billboard and one of "31 People Changing the South" by Time.

His breakthrough self-titled album spent 13 weeks at the top of the charts and helped him become the first artist in Billboard history to top all five Billboard Country charts at once, according to the Mid-State Fair.

Tickets for Brown's concert at the Mid-State Fair go on sale Feb. 25 at MidStateFair.com.

Tickets range from $35 to $125, according to the Mid-State Fair.