Woman dies in RV fire at SLO safe parking site for homeless

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A fire at a parking lot on the 1400 block of Kansas Avenue in the county of San Luis Obispo killed a woman trapped inside Tuesday morning.

CAL Fire San Luis Obispo confirming the person was killed after a fire started in a RV around 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot designated for those that are homeless. Several other people who were parked in the lot attempted to rescue the woman but the flames were too intense, according to fire officials.

The woman, reported to be between 40 and 45-years-old, died along with several cats that were also trapped in the trailer. The woman's name has not been confirmed. No one else was injured.

Fire investigators with CAL Fire SLO are on scene and looking into what may have caused the fire.