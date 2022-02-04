Old Dominion set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The Grammy-nominated country band Old Dominion will return to the California Mid-State Fair stage in Paso Robles this summer.

The Mid-State Fair announced on Friday that Old Dominion is set to perform on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The Nashville band last performed at the fair in 2019.

Old Dominion has snagged eight no. 1 singles in country radio since breaking into the music scene in 2014, passed one billion on-demand streams, and earned multiple platinum and gold single certifications.

In 2020, the band received its first Grammy nominations for "best country duo/group performance" and "best country song" for its hit single, "Some People Do."

The group won the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards "group of the year" in 2021.

In October 2021, the band released its fourth studio album "Time, Tequila, & Therapy."

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31.

