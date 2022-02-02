SLO City Fire puts out homeless encampment fire off Los Osos Valley Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A fire near Strawberry Fields off Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo was contained to a quarter acre Wednesday morning.

The fire, burning in an apparent homeless encampment, involved heavy vegetation with at least one small outbuilding, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire. Officials say the building and surrounding tents have been searched and no occupants were found.

CALFIRE SLO assisted SLO City Fire with the incident. The cause of the fire is being looked into, but officials say it appears to be a cooking fire. No injuries were reported.