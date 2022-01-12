Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

According to the SLO Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of W. 4th Street around 5:10 p.m.

Deputies spoke with a man believed to be connected to the shooting but he refused to come out of his home.

After about an hour, sheriff's officials said, the man surrendered to law enforcement and was detained.

The sheriff's office did not specify if anyone was injured.