Paso Robles police searching for person-of-interest in armed robbery

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police are searching for a person-of-interest involved in an armed robbery on Thursday.

Paso Robles police are investigating two armed robberies and a pursuit.

Police say Richard Garcia, 29, from Paso Robles is a person-of-interest.

At this point, police say it is unknown if the two robberies were connected.

On Wednesday at around 10:15 p.m., Paso Robles police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Carl's Jr. on Black Oak Drive.

At arrival, officers found that the suspect had fled the scene without stealing any money. Officers were not able to find the suspect in the area.

Later at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Chevron on Ramada Drive.

At arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who was an employee at the gas station. Officers found that the suspect fired a gunshot into the wall behind the employee. The suspect then took money from the store before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a BMW sedan.

Around an hour later at around 2:30 a.m., a police officer located the BMW driving west on 24th street in Paso Robles.

A traffic stop was attempted on the BMW but the BMW did not stop and a pursuit began.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.

Both deputies and officers pursued the car from Nacimiento Lake Drive to Nacimiento Lake Dam.

At the lake dam, the suspect jumped out of his car and fled on foot towards the lake.

Police dogs and a CHP helicopter responded on scene to support the pursuit.

After hours of searching, officers were not able to locate the suspect.

The car was later towed from the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.