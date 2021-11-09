Annual Turkey Trot returns to help hunger, homelessness in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- A local organization will host the 3rd annual North County Turkey Trot run to bring awareness to hunger and homelessness in Atascadero.

El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, is hosting the annual Turkey Trot event on national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Atascadero.

The 5k run/walk will be on Thanksgiving morning on November 25 at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Bandstand.

Runners are encouraged to wear their turkey costumes while they run/walk around the lake. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes.

A participation donation is asked for $20 per individual and the money will go towards those in need.

The BLoved Foundation will be matching a large portion of individual donations.

“We are thrilled that once again BLoved has chosen to support ECHO and the North County Turkey Trot,” says Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO, “we hope the match will encourage the wonderful people of San Luis Obispo County to join together as friends and family and come out to enjoy a fun run/walk on Thanksgiving morning and support ECHO.”

The National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week is from November 13 to 21.

“Promoting the North County Turkey Trot is our way of bringing awareness to the issue of hunger and homelessness during the national week of awareness November 13-21,” says Lewis, “We are thankful for such a supportive community with the recent growth of ECHO’s facilities and services and are proud to host an event that brings the community together in a stand of support to promote ending hunger and homelessness.”

ECHO’s North County Turkey Trot began in 2019 with the goal of addressing the issue of hunger and homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.

For more info on this event, click here.