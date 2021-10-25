SLO County now offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County announced it has begun offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to eligible community members.

These booster shots will be available at Public Health Clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Booster doses are also available at local pharmacies and through healthcare providers.

“The most important dose of vaccine is still the first one, and I encourage everyone who has not yet started or completed their vaccine series to make an appointment today, ” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We’re also happy to now offer this additional boost of protection, which is especially important for those most at risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Booster shots of the J&J and Moderna vaccines were formally approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and Western States SCientific Safety Review Workgroup earlier this month.

Everyone who received the J&J vaccine and is 18 years or older is eligible to get a booster dose after six or more months from their initial vaccination.

Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster dose at six months or more from their initial series if they are:

65 years and older

18 and older living in long-term care settings

18 and older with underlying medical conditions

18 and older working or living in high-risk settings

18 and older while at an increased risk of social inequities

The FDA, CDC and Western States workgroup also authorized the mixing of booster shots, meaning those eligible for a booster dose may receive any type of vaccine, even if it is different from their first series (eg. Pfizer and Moderna or Moderna and J&J).

“It’s held true throughout this pandemic that the best vaccine is the one available to you and which you feel comfortable getting—and that is true with boosters, too, ” said Dr. Borenstein. “For those seeking guidance on vaccine type based on your personal health situation, I encourage you to talk with your doctor. Since most hospitalized persons who were fully vaccinated are over 65 years old, this group should prioritize getting a booster dose as soon as possible.”

COVID vaccines are available at no cost countywide.

The public health department said, at this time, more then 72.3% of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.5% are fully vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Grover Beach, Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org.