Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic arriving in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic is located at Paulding Middle School at 600 Crown Hill St. and will provide COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 years and older. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said. The clinic is open to all community members for walk-up vaccinations.

