SLO County encourages residents to get tested for COVID-19 to advance to next phase of reopening

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is encouraging residents to get tested for COVID-19 in order to advance into the red tier of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

The County says COVID-19 testing protects residents from unknowingly spreading the disease.

The County says the more people get tested, the faster the State will ease pandemic-related restrictions locally.

“Testing for COVID-19 is as important as ever,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “First and foremost, it helps you and your loved ones stay safe. But it also has an added benefit of allowing us to progress towards safely reopening our local businesses and schools.”

SLO County is currently in the Purple Tier with “widespread” risk of COVID-19 because of its current case rate.

The county says even though they have the positivity rate and health equity metric that meets or exceed the Orange Tier thresholds, the county’s case rate only meets Purple Tier thresholds.

They say by increasing the number of tests, the county could move faster through the tiers of the State’s Blueprint.

The State adjusts the county’s overall case rate based on testing volume. The County says as testing volume increases, the County’s adjusted case rate decreases. This includes if the testing volume decreases, the County’s adjusted case rate will increase.

The County says there are testing centers in Nipomo, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Many of these sites are open until 7 p.m. with some open on Saturday as well.

Residents should make an appointment. Walk-ups are not allowed.

The testing is also now different as health care workers now swab the front, base of the nostril instead of the upper cavity of the nose.

Residents that get tested can see their results within one to three days.

To make an appointment to get tested, click here or call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.