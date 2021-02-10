SLO Sheriff dog Benny retires from duty

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's dog Benny retires after two years of service in an announcement on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says Benny is retiring due to a training exercise injury from back in September 2020.

Benny is a 3.5 year old Belgian Malinois who came to the Sheriff's Office from France in 2018.

Deputy Justin Ughoc is Benny's handler, Ughoc will be Benny's "Fur Dad" with Benny's retirement from duty.

Benny has been primarily assigned to the SLO Sheriff's South Station during his service.

During his patrols, Sheriff's say Benny served with high energy and skill. He was involved in the arrest of multiple suspects and performed narcotics detection regularly.

Last September, Benny sustained an injury to the soft tissue in one of his joints during a routine K9 training exercise. Benny underwent a successful surgery but the injury ended his career as a Sheriff's dog.

Benny will retire at the end of this month.

The Sheriff's Office plans to fill Benny's spot soon. At this time, the Sheriff's Office has four active Sheriff's dogs assigned to the patrol division and one assigned to the Special Operation's Unit.

Anyone interested in supporting the Sheriff's Dog program can contact the Sheriff's Advisory Foundation by clicking here.