Native American remains found at home construction site in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Human remains were found at the site of a home construction in Atascadero Tuesday and experts believe the remains are Native American.

Atascadero police responded to the construction site on Acacia Road after receiving reports of skeletal remains found by the construction crew.

Police said a contractor working at the site had dug up the remains.

An anthropologist was called in to investigate and determined that they were likely Native American human remains.

The case has since been turned over to the anthropologist and the Coroners Division of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office who will continue the investigation.

Police said that foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information or questions about this case is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.