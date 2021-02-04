104-year-old Templeton woman, who lived through 1918 pandemic, receives COVID-19 vaccine

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A 104-year-old Templeton resident received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Joyce Wright, 104, from Templeton has lived through two pandemics. She lived through the 1918 flu pandemic and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wright recently got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am so pleased to get this vaccine. I know what vaccines can do. I've been through it before with measles, chickenpox, smallpox, and I know they save lives." said Wright.

She read her poem 'Inoculations' encouraging people to get their vaccinations.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health says there are new appointments available Thursday mornings with some throughout the week if the supply allows.

For more information or to schedule your vaccinations, click here.