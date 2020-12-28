SLO County advises residents to avoid ocean water during, after rainstorms

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid touching ocean water both during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms.

The county said rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean.

These organisms are known to cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems.

Young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period,

especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at 805-788-3411.