Caltrans extends closure on Highway 101 in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Caltrans extends the closure of Highway 101 in Atascadero on Monday morning.

The southbound Highway 101 closure at Curbrail Avenue was extended from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic was slowed due to this extension.

The closure was due to overnight concrete pavement repairs that will be happening all week.

Drivers can exit and re-enter Highway 101 at the on/off ramps at Curbrail Avenue.

The number two lane is expected to re-open at around 8:30 a.m.