SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City and County crews were dispatched to a mountain biker rescue at Bowden Ranch Trail Sunday morning.

Firefighters received the call around 10:50 a.m.

California Highway Patrol's H-70 helicopter also responded to the open space rescue.

The current condition of the mountain biker is unclear.

