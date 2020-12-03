San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Families can search for Santa's mouse in downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season.

It's all thanks to the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum, who's partnered with the business association Downtown SLO to provide a COVID-safe Holiday Activity.

Together, they created the booklet The Search for Santa's Mouse. It features a short story, as well as a scavenger hunt with eight clues, for kids and families to find together as they explore downtown San Luis Obispo.

The free book is available at Santa's House in Mission Plaza and at shops around downtown.

Each book also features the opportunity to win an annual membership to the Children's Museum.

Downtown SLO CEO Bettina Swigger said they stared planning for the holidays months ago.

“Historically, we have given a coloring book to each child who has visited Santa’s House," Swigger said, "But this year we wanted to shine a spotlight on all of the wonderful corners of our downtown.

The scavenger hunt is intended to be a safe outdoor walking activity. All downtown holiday lights and activities are outdoors and visitors are expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.