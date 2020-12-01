Fire crews respond to kayaker in distress near San Simeon

San Luis Obispo County

SAN SIMEON, Calif. - Crews from Cal Fire responded to a report of a kayaker in distress near San Simeon Tuesday evening.

It happened in the waters off of San Simeon Point, north of the San Simeon Pier.

The call of the distressed kayaker came in at around 5:15 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the kayaker was about 100 feet off the shore.

The condition of the kayaker is unclear, but Cal Fire said the kayaker was talking to rescuers and additional resources were canceled.