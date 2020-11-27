Firefighters knock down vegetation fire in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- CAL Fire knocked down a vegetation fire in the Paso Robles riverbed on Friday morning.

CAL Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Niblick Road near the Niblick Bridge area on Friday morning.

Templeton CHP helped assist with traffic in the area.

An air attack arrived to a fire that was 1/8 acre in the riverbed south of Niblick Bridge with potential to being 5 acres.

Paso Robles Fire and CAL fire made progress on the fire and the water aircraft was released.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautious of the area between Templeton and Paso Robles on Highway 101.

CAL Fire and Paso Robles firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines and extinguish any hot spots in the area.