Two separate crashes cause traffic in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Two separate car crashes caused heavy traffic in the Arroyo Grande area on Monday morning.

On Monday at around 7:23 a.m., a black Honda and a red sedan crashed on northbound Highway 101 near Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.

The black Honda stopped partially in the fast lane.

Both cars were moved to the number one lane causing Caltrans to close the lane to traffic.

Traffic was delayed as a result of this.

The No. 1 (left) lane is currently closed with the right lane open.@CaltransD5 https://t.co/MU2oyg4z2E — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) November 23, 2020

At around 7:34 a.m., a white Toyota and a silver sedan crashed causing further traffic in the area near Traffic Way.

Cars had to take a detour due to the traffic.

The crashed cars were then towed away and both lanes reopened at around 8:16 a.m.

All lanes are now open on northbound #US101 following this incident.@CaltransD5 https://t.co/JRzUqpVmHA — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) November 23, 2020

San Luis Obispo CHP says both of the crashes were property damages only.