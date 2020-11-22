Avila Beach Pier awarded $250,000 for much-needed repairs, reopening

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - Port San Luis Harbor District was awarded a $250,000 grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy on Thursday to be used toward the rehabilitation and reopening of Avila Pier.

The Harbor District said the grant will be used to repair or replace damaged piles and other pier components.

The Avila Pier has been closed since 2015 due to storm damage and wear that has built up since its creation in 1908. Its last significant repair happened after large sections of the pier were lost in the 1983 El Niño storms.

After many years of uncertainty surrounding the scope of the pier’s repairs and funding availability, the rehabilitation of Avila Pier is getting close.

In addition to the Coastal Conservancy Grant, the project was awarded $1.25 million by Wildlife Conservation Board’s Public Access Grant Program, the Avila Beach Community Foundation also awarded the pier rehabilitation project $10,000 in 2019.

At this time, the Harbor District is waiting to see if it will be accepted for a $200,000 grant from Division of Boating and Waterways.

A Coastal Development Permit application for the repairs is currently being reviewed by the California Coastal Commission. The repair plan. which was presented at the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Nov. 17, calls for the repair or replacement of 49 load bearing piles. Other repairs and improvements will also be made to the deteriorated lumber, hardware, facilities and boat landing.

According to Port San Luis, rehabilitating the pier so it can fully reopen and withstand at least 25 years of use is estimated to be at least $2.5 to $3.5 million.

To assist in raising a portion of the funds necessary to renovate, maintain, and preserve the Avila Pier, the Friends of Avila Pier nonprofit organization was established. Public donations to the nonprofit organization are tax-deductible and can be made at AvilaPier.org.