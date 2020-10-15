Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 2:17 pm

PG&E removes Diablo Canyon’s Unit 2 for unexpected maintenance

diablo canyon

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- PG&E announced an unexpected maintenance for one of their generators on Thursday afternoon.

The utility company says they removed Unit 2 from Diablo Canyon Power Plant's service in order to perform maintenance on the main generator.

They say maintenance cannot happen while the unit is operating.

Unit 2 will return to service when the maintenance is complete.

Since October 3, Unit 1 has been offline for a scheduled and planned refueling and maintenance outage.

The two units at the power plant operates independently.

