PG&E removes Diablo Canyon’s Unit 2 for unexpected maintenance
AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- PG&E announced an unexpected maintenance for one of their generators on Thursday afternoon.
The utility company says they removed Unit 2 from Diablo Canyon Power Plant's service in order to perform maintenance on the main generator.
They say maintenance cannot happen while the unit is operating.
Unit 2 will return to service when the maintenance is complete.
Since October 3, Unit 1 has been offline for a scheduled and planned refueling and maintenance outage.
The two units at the power plant operates independently.
