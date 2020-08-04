San Luis Obispo airport gets new street name honoring region’s roots

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Airport selected and approved their new street name on Tuesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and ACI Jet, a California-based private aircraft ground support, maintenance, management and charter provider, announced its new headquarters’ street address name.

The new headquarters' street address will be named Aviadores Way.

Aviadores is Spanish for "aviators".

The name was selected for its contribution to protecting and preserving the unique history of the Central Coast.

The name was chosen out of more than 200 submissions from airport employees, tenants, ACI Jet employees and customers.

Alex Leisch, one of ACI Jet’s Lead Maintenance Technicians in the company’s Part 145 Repair Station, submitted the selected street name.

They went with his submission of the Spanish word for aviators as a recognition to the region's history.

The Spanish Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa was founded in 1772 and was the catalyst for the creation of the coastal California city of San Luis Obispo.

The Missions were built 30 miles away from each other and it would take a couple days to travel to each mission.

They connected these missions to airports as airports serve as a catalyst for development and growth while shrinking great distances for adventure and opportunity.

SLO County Director of Airports, Kevin Bumen, and ACI Jet’s CEO Bill Borgsmiller, Senior Vice President of FBOs Andrew Robillard, and Director of Marketing John W. Tucker reviewed the submissions.

Bumen says he loves the new road name, “The selection process was thoughtful and the reference is fitting. We’re excited to include Aviadores Way on our airport map.”

Leisch will receive a grand prize including a collection of ACI Jet’s marketing and promotional items and a gift certificate to airport restaurant, The Spirit of San Luis.

The airport says the full street address will be published later this year and will be published when ACI Jet moves into its new headquarters at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

