Vehicle crashes into hydrant in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to a vehicle crash that damaged a fire hydrant Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:13 a.m. on the 100 block of Suburban Road.

City Fire's Engine 4 responded to the scene. Firefighters said the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, had suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing the crash. Fortunately, no other cars or people were harmed in the collision.

The man driving the car did not sustain any injuries from the crash, however, he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for a pre-existing medical condition.

No roads were closed in the area. Firefighters were able to shut off the water to the hydrant within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The hydrant will be repaired by the city soon.