NAACP holds rally in Santa Luis Obispo against racism, violence

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The NCAAP held a rally at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Thursday. It was the second in a series of rallies hosted by the NCAAP.

Several speakers talked about racism, violence and mental health. They said they want to keep the anti-racism movement going.

Leaders described the event as an action rally. They helped to register new voters. Some people said they would be voting for the first time in the upcoming November election.

Volunteers took surveys of all in attendance.

"One of the things you'll see is you see the signs around, we're having a pledge card and we're collecting data and area codes so that we can begin to organize the people as they come and put them together by their area code, to really start going out in the community," Stephen Vines from the San Luis Obispo NCAAP said.

NAACP SLO County will continue monthly rallies throughout the summer.

July's topic is stopping racism and violence.

"Violence will never keep you safe," said Reverend Stephen Vines, President of the NAACP San Luis Obispo County. "Violence only creates violence, and that needs to stop."

Others speakers included San Luis OBispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, Cal Poly professor Ryan Alaniz and NAACP member Gianomo Langto.

Masks and social distancing are required for participants, organizers said.